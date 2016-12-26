Free tows offered to impaired drivers for NYE in Colquitt Co.

Warner Recovery Agency is offering free tows to anyone in the Moultrie area who has too much to drink Saturday and can't get home. (Source: WALB)

Mothers Against Drunk Driving and a Moultrie towing company are teaming up to keep drivers safe on New Year's Eve.

Warner Recovery Agency is offering free tows to anyone in the Moultrie area who has too much to drink Saturday and can't get home.

They want to keep dangerous drivers off the roads.

"All you gotta do is call us. It don't cost a dime. It may very well save their life or somebody else's life. We'll take you and your car home, and it won't cost nothing. There's no need to drink and drive, not in Colquitt County," explained John Warner with Warner Recovery Agency.

"We have a problem with drinking and driving under the influence, not just alcohol, but it's drugs, prescription drugs. We hope you take it seriously because it is dangerous. It kills, and it don't need to happen, you know. Make better choices," said Gary Robinson with Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Anyone in the area who needs one of those free tows can call is (229) 668-7376.

Warner will also fix and serve meals for area first responders working on New Year's Eve.

