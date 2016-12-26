First responders honored at Sumter on Ice

General admission is $5 per hour. Sumter on Ice will be open until 9 p.m. (Source: WALB)

Law enforcement and public safety officials are being honored at Sumter on Ice.

The holiday skating rink offered free skating for officers and their families on Monday.

'Skating for Service' began when the ice rink opened at 1 p.m. at Rylander Park in downtown Americus.

Members of the public were encouraged to come out and show their appreciation by skating with them, following the shooting deaths of two officers earlier this month.

"In light of what has happened in this community, that it was a good time to offer this to our first responders, and law enforcement personnel and their families to come out and have a brief respite from their daily duties, and what they do for us as a public. And to show our gratitude as a chamber and as a community to these folks," said Director of Marketing and Special Events Randy Moore.

The Sumter County Chamber of Commerce also served food.

