Albany residents urge violence to stop

A woman accused in a deadly Christmas morning stabbing remains in jail tonight but only on a 15-hundred dollar bond.

Crystal Hayes made her first appearance before a judge today.

Right now she's only charged with tampering with evidence.

Police said she stabbed 39-year old Dacy Robinson after he hit her during an argument at their home on Johnson Road.

It's the 13th homicide case in Albany this year with 16 deaths.

One man told WALB he thinks the violence in Albany has gotten too bad, and people need to come together to put a stop to it.

"What we lack in this world today is love. We don't hurt what we love and God wants us to love, not hurt or kill or steal but do the right thing," said James Harden.

Police say domestic violence, the cause of yesterday's death, is too common around the holidays.

