Malls packed following Christmas

Jacqueline Cuffie said the after-Christmas shopping is great for bargains. (Source: WALB)

Jeremiah Robinson had to exchange items for a better fit. (Source: WALB)

Kandi Wilson got to the mall early with her daughter to return items. (Source: WALB)

It was a busy day at the Albany mall on Monday. (Source: WALB)

Holiday shopping isn't over just because Christmas is. Many folks taking the opportunity to take back that not so perfect gift.

From the steady line of cars outside, to folks with handfuls of bags inside, the Albany mall had its share of shoppers Monday.

"I decided to come back early and return a few items just to see if maybe we can exchange it or get something different," said Kandi Wilson, who showed up around 10 a.m. with her daughter.

Like Kandi Wilson, many shoppers were returning Christmas gifts.

"I liked the gifts that I had but I have to exchange them to get a different size," said Jeremiah Robinson.

Robinson rolled out of bed early to beat the crowds, and he says it worked.

"I was expecting there to be a lot more people here," said Robinson. "I came early to exchange my gifts so that a lot of people wouldn't be here and I could get in and get out."

At Target folks were well prepared.

Managers there say the after Christmas rush keeps them busy throughout the week.

"Clothing the wrong size or it didn't fit. For some people it's just an item they didn't want so they want to bring the item back in here and get what they wanted," said assistant manager Andrew Petersen.

The store shifts its employees to avoid long customer service lines.

"We know it's coming so we staff two to three people at our service desk because we have two to three registers up there," said Petersen.

While some have bags full of return items, others are just shopping for the sales.

"I'm not returning. I'm shopping for the bargains and the sales," said Jacqueline Cuffie.

Those sales seem to pop up at every store and not just on a few items but there are big sales store-wide.

A survey by the National Retail Federation said more than two-thirds of shoppers planned to take advantage of after-Christmas sales both online and in stores.

Cuffie said for her it means stocking up for the rest of the year.

"We have a tradition of coming out, getting the sales. I normally tuck back sales for birthdays and things like that," said Cuffie.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.