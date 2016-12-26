Getting to your destination safely for New Year's

Officials said that there are plenty of ways to get home safely without drinking and driving. (Source: WALB)

For those who plan on hitting the road for New Year's, the Governor's Office of Highway Safety wants to help you stay safe on the roadways, whether you're traveling or simply going out for the night.

There have already been 1,460 deaths in Georgia this year.

That tops last year's total of 1,432, which was the first time fatalities increased in Georgia in about a decade.

Last year, Georgia saw 14 traffic-related fatalities over the Christmas travel period, which this year's travel period ends Monday at midnight.

"We have an app called 'Drive Sober, Georgia' that has information about rides and ride services. Ask at a a bar. A lot of the bars will have the numbers of places that can get you a ride home," explained GOHS Director Harris Blackwood. "Some for free and some at reduced prices. Just don't get behind the wheel of the car. We have some folks who get caught on New Year's Eve and it is not a pretty scene."

"Think before you act. You can arrange those rides through ride share services and have that part of the evening that you don't have to worry about the other. Put others first and think before you act. A little forethought can go a long way," said Col. Mark McDonough with the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

Officials are also urging drivers to do their part by not using a phone behind the wheel.

For even more tools and resources on drunk driving, visit the Governor's Office of Highway Safety's website.

