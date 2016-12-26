Small businesses see a big impact from holiday shoppers

For many retailers the holiday shopping season can make or break their year. (Source: WALB)

Store officials said this holiday season was much busier than last year. (Source: WALB)

Owners at Aero Boutique in Valdosta said this is their second holiday season in the city.

They said they saw an increase in shoppers this year compared to 2015.

It's a quiet store the Monday after Christmas, but just days ago it was bustling with customers.

"The holiday season actually went really well, but this year was actually a little different," said Niki Powell, senior sales at Aero Boutique Valdosta.

But this year the holiday shopping season was different in a good way.

"We saw a spike with the 2 weeks before Christmas," explained Powell.

A spike in Holiday shoppers.

A good sign for a locally owned store.

"I think it's more of a special connection when you shop locally, when you shop with a smaller business, because you're going to have that time," Powell stated, "It's not a big corporate organization."

Powell said Valdosta has encouraged shopping local with events like "Small Business Saturday."

For local stores, like Aero Boutique, those events are bringing in the crowds.

"Shopping local means I'm giving back to the community I'm already in," Powell explained.

And with a holiday season bringing in large crowds, Aero store managers said they hope to keep the new customers throughout the whole year.

The stored are offering a rewards program to keep folks coming even after the holidays.

"Shopping smaller and getting back to old values is a very important thing we need to do." Powell said.

