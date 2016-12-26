Holiday fun continues at Wild Adventures

Lights and decorations will stay up and the park will continue Christmas activities for kids. (Source: WALB)

The holiday season is continuing until the New Year at Wild Adventures.

The park is open all week to celebrate the holiday season and the New Year.

Lights and decorations will stay up and the park will continue Christmas activities for kids.

On Saturday, visitors can ring in the New Year with a dance party at the park.

The New Years Eve party will start at 5:30 p.m. and go until 7:00 p.m.

The party will end with a balloon drop for the kids.

"It's just a big recreation of a typical New Year's Eve celebration for the kids," said sales and marketing director Alan Shepard, "We're all about the kids here. We're all about families at Wild Adventures and we want to give them something to do that they wouldn't have otherwise if we weren't here doing it."

There will also be a celebration at the park New Years Day. The first 500 guests at the park will get free hats.

