Lake Park recycles old Christmas trees

A large part of people's holiday traditions are Christmas trees, but what do you do with the them once the big day is over?

Lake Park officials have one solution to help you dispose of old trees. They are encouraging folks to drop off their Christmas trees at City Hall starting Monday.

All trees that are dropped off will be chipped and turned into mulch.

Officials said it's a way to keep the trees out of the dump.

"What a waste all the Christmas trees are going into the dump and all," said Ray Colding, who helped organize the project, " It's a community thing and I believe everybody's going to get involved and recycle."

The trees will be collected for the next few weeks. Dropping a tree off is free.

Other drop off locations in Lowndes County are:

Home Depot on Norman Drive

Super Walmart on Inner Perimeter Road

Mathis City Auditorium

Valdosta YMCA

The corner of Lawson Street and N. Lowndes Street in Hahira

