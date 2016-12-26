Copy-Secret Santa pays off T.J. Maxx customer's layaway

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) –A good Samaritan is being thanked by several families in East Alabama after making their Christmas merrier.

Several customers at the T.J. Maxx in Tiger Town were shocked to learn the good Samaritan was acting as a secret Santa willing to pay off their layaways!

The shoppers tell us they are very thankful for the act of generosity especially during this time of the year.

According to the store manager of T.J. Maxx, the secret Santa paid off customer layaways totaling about $1,100.

This is the second year the good Samaritan has showed up for this very good deed.

