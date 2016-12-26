Copy-Secret Santa pays off T.J. Maxx customer's layaway

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) –A good Samaritan is being thanked by several families in East Alabama after making their Christmas merrier.
Several customers at the T.J. Maxx in Tiger Town were shocked to learn the good Samaritan was acting as a secret Santa willing to pay off their layaways!
The shoppers tell us they are very thankful for the act of generosity especially during this time of the year.
According to the store manager of T.J. Maxx, the secret Santa paid off customer layaways totaling about $1,100.
This is the second year the good Samaritan has showed up for this very good deed.
Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.
National arts funding agencies are once again threatened with extermination in President Trump's latest budget proposal.More >>
National arts funding agencies are once again threatened with extermination in President Trump's latest budget proposal.More >>
Fire Weather Forecast March 29-30, 2017More >>
Fire Weather Forecast March 29-30, 2017More >>
The damage estimates from Tuesday's fire at the Albany P&G plant are low.More >>
The damage estimates from Tuesday's fire at the Albany P&G plant are low.More >>
Folks at Albany Technical College are celebrating a big achievement. Two students will be going to the 'Skills USA National Competition.' The students won gold at the state competition last week in dental assisting and welding sculpture.More >>
Folks at Albany Technical College are celebrating a big achievement. Two students will be going to the 'Skills USA National Competition.' The students won gold at the state competition last week in dental assisting and welding sculpture.More >>
Georgia State Patrol troopers are warning drivers to take caution at a dangerous intersection. This comes after a Worth County crash left a passenger in critical condition.More >>
Georgia State Patrol troopers are warning drivers to take caution at a dangerous intersection. This comes after a Worth County crash left a passenger in critical condition.More >>