The fate of Christmas trees after the holidays

Christmas is over and South Georgians are faced with getting rid of their Christmas tree. (Source: WALB)

But where do you take them?

The National Christmas Tree Association said there were between 25 to 30 million real Christmas trees sold this year.

Dougherty County does not put out chipper collection points anymore to make the trees into mulch.

Instead, they are taken to the landfill and put into the inert section.

If you live in the city of Albany, officials said to put your tree by your garbage can in the alley.

"City public works is going to come by and pick it up, just like they pick up your leaves and your limbs and other debris. And it's going to be taken to the landfill," said Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful Executive Director Judy Bowles.

But what about those Christmas tree sales lots, what do they do with their trees?

One lot we checked piled up their trees in the back.

Glenn Eames at the Eames Christmas Tree lot however said his left over trees are wanted, and will serve another valuable use.

"Normally we have a number of people who come and get them for their fish ponds. For lakes. They make a great underwater natural habitat, for the fish," said Eames.

Eames said more people will pick up his left over trees, for fuel in bonfires later.

If you can't wait to get your tree off your property, city of Albany officials say you can take it to the landfill for free.

"You can take 250 pounds a day free to the landfill, if you have a Dougherty County tag," said Bowles.

Lee County will again have drop off points like the Century Fire Station on Highway 19, and the landfill, for people to drop off their Christmas tree in the coming weeks.

