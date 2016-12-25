Holiday travel deaths increase, officials urge drivers to be safe

Officials continue to warn drivers about being cautious on the road suring the holiday season. (Source: WALB)

So far, ten people have died on Georgia's roads during this holiday travel period.

The travel season ends Monday at midnight.

State troopers are reminding drivers how to stay safe while on the roads.

They said that you shouldn't drive tired, you should always wear your seatbelt, don't speed and don't be a distracted driver.

"If you are the person that's driving, put it down. If you are also a family member that knows that somebody in your family or a friend is on the road, why are you texting them? Why tempt them to react to this thing," said Georgia Department of Safety Commissioner Col. Mark McDonough. "To take that further and place yourself in a 3,500 or 4,000 pound bullet essentially that you could kill somebody else. That is about as selfish as I can think of any behavior."

MORE: Officials urge drivers to be safe during holiday travels

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.