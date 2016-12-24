Area teams close out Tift McDonald's Invitational

TIFT COUNTY 72, WESTOVER 48

PJ Horne posted a double-double, scoring 20 points and grabbing 15 rebounds, to lead Tift County past Westover in the final game of the 2016 Tift McDonald's Invitational.

The Blue Devils have won ten games in a row, and play Americus-Sumter next. That game is December 28 at Philips Arena in Atlanta.

The Patriots have dropped three in a row. They host Albany on January 3.

DULUTH 58, COLQUITT COUNTY 57

After starting the season with 10 wins in a row, the Packers dropped their second in two days Saturday.

The loss comes at the end of six games in six days for the Packers.

Colquitt County will have a few days to rest before returning to action on December 29 against Monroe in the Vereen Christmas Shootout in Moultrie.

MORGAN COUNTY 70, BAINBRIDGE 63

The Bainbridge Bearcats entered the fourth quarter trailing the defending Class AAA state champs by nine. They cut the deficit to as small as three points, but could get no closer.

Morgan County's Alec Woodard sealed it with a fast break layup late in the fourth.

It was the fourth game in six days for the Bearcats, and head coach Terry Smith believes his team didn't have much in the tank to start the game.

"We were a little tired. We didn't have our legs under us, and had a slow start," he says. "But they fought back."

Smith says he did like his team's effort, despite the fatigue. He says the Cats must take it easy for a few days over the break, as the region schedule begins soon.

"Get some rest. Enjoy the break," he says. "But we're coming back December 28 to get ready for region play because that's when it's really going to count."

The Bearcats open region play on January 6 when they travel to Veterans.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.