Holiday travel period nears its end

More than 6 million people will travel by airplane to their holiday destinations (Source: WALB)

The holiday travel period is underway. AAA expects a record 103,000,000 Americans to travel for the holidays.

Most will travel by car, but there are some that take to the skies.

More than 6,000,000 Americans are expected to fly.

Some were still trying to get to their destination today, just in time for Christmas.

The Christmas holiday travel period ends Monday at midnight.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.