Marine speaks out on holiday homecoming

"There is still some that don't get to see their families, so I'm glad to be back," said Walker (Source: WALB)

Walker's family was waiting at the airport when his flight arrived (Source: WALB)

A south Georgia family has been waiting to celebrate the Christmas holidays with a loved one who was serving in the military overseas.

The family and friends of Marine Jeremy Walker were ready to greet him when he got off his flight Friday night.

Walker was flying in from Kuwait and has spent the last nine months there. He wanted to let others in the service know they are not forgotten this holiday season.

"There is still a group out there that is not getting to spend time with their family, so for me, it's really good to be back and really good to see everybody again," said Walker.

Walker's wife was there to greet him as he got off the plane and said this was her favorite Christmas present so far.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.