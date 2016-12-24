Marine speaks out on holiday homecoming

57 year old Michael Dennis from Jakin was traveling on Jakin Road early Monday morning, when Georgia State Patrol troopers say he lost control of his Hyundai making a turn.More >>
Albany police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened on Sunday in the 800 block of North Jefferson Street.More >>
A woman accused of killing her husband two years ago is set to go to trial in September.More >>
The new Albany State University fine arts facility is expected to be completed this summer.More >>
The first flashing yellow arrow signals in Berrien and Lee counties are going to start working on Tuesday.More >>
