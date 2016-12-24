APD seeks out identity of warehouse burglar

Construction is underway for a new distribution center that will create at least 30 new jobs in Tift county.More >>
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. It's a topic that's extremely important and one that those who work at the Patticake House nonprofit shelter dedicate their lives to.More >>
Two businesses in Tifton have been scammed by crooks impersonating a police officer demanding bail money for employees.More >>
Valdosta police are looking for two men who wrecked a stolen car and ran away Sunday morning.More >>
Folks got together for a round table discussion Monday afternoon. Participants discussed financial accessibility issues for community members with disabilities.More >>
