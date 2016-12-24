APD seeks out identity of warehouse burglar

The suspect stripped copper from overhead units in the warehouse (Source: Fleetmaster Express camera)

Albany police are working to identify the suspect of a warehouse burglary from earlier in the month.

On December 6, an unknown male was caught on surveillance as he damaged air conditioning units on the exterior of the Fleetmaster Express warehouse on Clark Avenue and forced his way inside of the dock doors.

While inside, the suspect stripped most of the copper out of the warehouse's overhead units.

According to officials, the suspect used a forklift to get around inside of the warehouse and reach the elevated areas where the copper was located.

The estimate of damage to the warehouse is undetermined at this time.

Anyone with information on the identity of the male in the photos is asked to call the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100 or CrimeSTOPPERS at 229-436-TIPS.

