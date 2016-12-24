Not in the cards: Valdosta falls at GEICO State Champion Bowl Series

The Valdosta Wildcats and their fans will likely always remember their win in the Georgia Dome instead of their game in Frisco, Texas.

The state champions were downed by Arizona's Class AAAAAA champ Chandler 44-24 Friday night in the GEICO Bowl Series. Valdosta finishes the 2016 season with a 14-2 record.

Valdosta trailed all game after Chandler jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first. The Wildcats responded with a touchdown of their own, but the two-point conversion failed.

From there, the Wolves went on a 22-3 run thanks to two Valdosta turnovers. Belton found Jontae Baker in the end zone with five seconds remaining in the first half to cut the lead to 30-16 heading to intermission.

Chandler kicked short and recovered the ball on the second half kickoff, then scored on the very first play to make it 37-16 early in the third.

The Wolves added their final points of the game with 1:31 left in the third when Green scored from 57 yards out to make it 44-16.

Valdosta cut the deficit to 20 points with 5:36 left, when Hunter Holt scored on a 24-yard QB keeper. He tacked on the two-point conversion to make it 44-24.

Chandler finishes the year at 13-2, winners of 11 straight games.

