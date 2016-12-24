Friday's high school basketball scores and highlights

High school basketball scores for Friday, December 23, 2016:
BOYS:
Tift Co. 54, Duluth 52
Morgan Co. 57, Westover 50
Bainbridge 62, Valdosta 58 (F/3OT)
McEachern 52, Colquitt Co. 47
Brunswick 67, Monroe 52
Turner Co. 68, Greenville 46
Clinch Co. 61, Wayne Co. 51
Crisp Co. 76, Cook 65
Brooks Co. 75, Jefferson Co. (FL) 63
GIRLS:
Cairo 58, Thomas Co. Central 57
Fitzgerald 64, Cook 56
Turner Co. 67, Chattahoochee Co. 19
Greenville 53, Crisp Co. 42
Tift Co. 56, Brunswick 51 (OT)
Pelham 70, Hawkinsville 28
Valdosta 31, Coffee 25
PK Yonge (FL) 49, Brooks Co. 45
Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.