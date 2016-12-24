Friday's high school basketball scores and highlights - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Friday's high school basketball scores and highlights

By Jake Wallace, Sports Director
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

High school basketball scores for Friday, December 23, 2016:

BOYS:

Tift Co. 54, Duluth 52

Morgan Co. 57, Westover 50

Bainbridge 62, Valdosta 58 (F/3OT)

McEachern 52, Colquitt Co. 47

Brunswick 67, Monroe 52

Turner Co. 68, Greenville 46

Clinch Co. 61, Wayne Co. 51

Crisp Co. 76, Cook 65

Brooks Co. 75, Jefferson Co. (FL) 63

GIRLS:

Cairo 58, Thomas Co. Central 57

Fitzgerald 64, Cook 56

Turner Co. 67, Chattahoochee Co. 19

Greenville 53, Crisp Co. 42

Tift Co. 56, Brunswick 51 (OT)

Pelham 70, Hawkinsville 28

Valdosta 31, Coffee 25

PK Yonge (FL) 49, Brooks Co. 45


