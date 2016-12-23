Family welcomes Marine back home for the holidays

A south Georgia family is waiting to celebrate the Christmas holidays with a loved one who is serving in the military overseas.

The family's Marine was set to arrive Friday night the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport.

The family and friends of Marine Jeremy Walker were ready to greet him when he got off his flight.

Walker flew in from Kuwait and has spent the last nine months there.

Family members wanted to let others who have loved ones in the service know they are not alone.

Among the crowd was a person very special to Walker. His wife was there to greet him as he got off the plane.

