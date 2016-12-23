Shriner organization gives out bikes to Albany children

Children got to take their pick of a toy or bicycle (Source: WALB)

Bicycles and toys were given out (Source: WALB)

Some children will now have new bikes for Christmas, thanks to the generosity of one Albany group.

The Al Rakim Temple of Albany held a bike giveaway Friday afternoon.

Children from the neighborhood could pick out a bicycle or toy.

Organizers said they wanted to give a special gift to those who might not get a lot for Christmas.

"That's what we try to do for the community. So, that we can give back and not just take from them," said Dennis Turner.

About 25 bikes were given out at the event.

Other shriner organizations in south Georgia will hold similar events throughout the holidays.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.