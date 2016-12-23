Historic district residents light up neighborhood

Visitors got to stroll the neighborhood in a horse drawn carriage (Source: WALB)

People who live in central Albany's historic neighborhoods joined together to make their streets glow for Christmas.

Rawson Circle and Palmyra Heights continued a long held tradition by placing luminaries on their curbs.

Neighbors also held parties, and visitors got to take horse drawn carriage ride.

Residents say the festivities have been happening every year around Christmas for almost three decades.

"Some people can't travel far distances to see beautiful light shows. So, you don't have to travel very far. Its right here in your own back yard. It becomes a gift for the community," said resident Julie Miller.

People in the Rawson Circle neighborhood will also have their displays set up Saturday night.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.