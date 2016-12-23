Luminaries light up Albany's Historic District

2,000 luminaries were set up throughout the district (Source: WALB)

People in the neighborhood will light the candles (Source: WALB)

The lights will reach all the way near Slappey (Source: WALB)

A holiday tradition is staying strong. 2,000 luminaries were set up in Albany's Historic District Friday afternoon.

The lights run from Rawson Park to Palmyra Heights.

This year the lights are going to reach longer than ever, going from 7th Avenue and all the way close to Slappey.

Volunteers say it's important to continue traditions for generations to come.

"It's just our little gift back to the community encourage people to come through and see the neighborhood and all the glow, and so we're trying to create some traditions with the younger ones in the neighborhood. So hopefully they'll continue this years to come," said Julie Miller.

Those in the neighborhood will be lighting the candles Friday night and Saturday.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.