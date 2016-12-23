Luminaries light up Albany's Historic District - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Luminaries light up Albany's Historic District

By WALB News Team
The lights will reach all the way near Slappey (Source: WALB) The lights will reach all the way near Slappey (Source: WALB)
People in the neighborhood will light the candles (Source: WALB) People in the neighborhood will light the candles (Source: WALB)
2,000 luminaries were set up throughout the district (Source: WALB) 2,000 luminaries were set up throughout the district (Source: WALB)
Julie Miller (Source: WALB) Julie Miller (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A holiday tradition is staying strong. 2,000 luminaries were set up in Albany's Historic District Friday afternoon.

The lights run from Rawson Park to Palmyra Heights.

This year the lights are going to reach longer than ever, going from 7th Avenue and all the way close to Slappey.

Volunteers say it's important to continue traditions for generations to come.

"It's just our little gift back to the community encourage people to come through and see the neighborhood and all the glow, and so we're trying to create some traditions with the younger ones in the neighborhood. So hopefully they'll continue this years to come," said Julie Miller.

Those in the neighborhood will be lighting the candles Friday night and Saturday.

  • Man in FLA hospital after I-75 chase, wreck

    Monday, March 27 2017 2:09 PM EDT2017-03-27 18:09:27 GMT
    (Source: SPUI-Public-domain-Wikimedia-Commons)(Source: SPUI-Public-domain-Wikimedia-Commons)

    Last Thursday, in the pre-dawn hours, a man led police on a high-speed chase that resulted in a wreck that left him with critical injuries. 

  • Will FEMA extend Monday's registration deadline?

    Monday, March 27 2017 12:16 PM EDT2017-03-27 16:16:41 GMT

    With less than 7 hours to go before the last FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in South Georgia closes permanently, and the deadline to register with FEMA expires, the staff is seeing a steady flow of people seeking help.  

  • Thomas schools increase security after social 'threat'

    Monday, March 27 2017 11:51 AM EDT2017-03-27 15:51:54 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Thomas County School Messenger says that the system beefed up school security today, after a social media threat, that it deemed 'vague and not credible." 

