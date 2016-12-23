Police investigate Cotton Ave. home burglary - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Police investigate Cotton Ave. home burglary

By WALB News Team
A burglar targeted a home on Cotton Avenue (Source: WALB) A burglar targeted a home on Cotton Avenue (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Police in Albany are on the lookout for a home burglary suspect.

Officers say they were called to the 700 block of Cotton Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The homeowner says that they left their home locked earlier that day.

Upon returning, they noticed their back door was tampered with and 54 inch flat screen television was missing.

One suspect is being questioned, but no arrest have been made.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2016 WALB.  All rights reserved.

