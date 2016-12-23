Broker speaks about search for elephant refuge land

"I've worked with quite a few people who have looked for different properties but that was kind of the icing on the cake there. After talking with carol I could tell how dedicated she was for caring for elephants," said Walter Hatchett (Source:WALB)

An elephant refuge will soon call south Georgia home in as little as six months. (Source:WALB)

The broker who sold the land said he is glad they finally found the perfect spot for the elephants to live.

There are many aspects of the land that were considered: from soil to sunshine and temperatures.

The broker says It's not everyday that a broker gets a call from someone looking to purchase land for their elephants.

"I've worked with quite a few people who have looked for different properties but that was kind of the icing on the cake there. After talking with carol I could tell how dedicated she was for caring for elephants," said Walter Hatchett, Jon Kohler and Associates

Elephant Aid International is starting the Elephant Refuge North America on 846-acres near Attapulgus.

The non-profit has raised $1 million for the project with a goal of $2.4 million.

