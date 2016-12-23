Broker speaks about search for elephant refuge land - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Broker speaks about search for elephant refuge land

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
Connect
An elephant refuge will soon call south Georgia home in as little as six months. (Source:WALB) An elephant refuge will soon call south Georgia home in as little as six months. (Source:WALB)
"I've worked with quite a few people who have looked for different properties but that was kind of the icing on the cake there. After talking with carol I could tell how dedicated she was for caring for elephants," said Walter Hatchett (Source:WALB) "I've worked with quite a few people who have looked for different properties but that was kind of the icing on the cake there. After talking with carol I could tell how dedicated she was for caring for elephants," said Walter Hatchett (Source:WALB)
BAINBRIDGE, GA (WALB) -

An elephant refuge will soon call south Georgia home in as little as six months.

The broker who sold the land said he is glad they finally found the perfect spot for the elephants to live.

There are many aspects of the land that were considered: from soil to sunshine and temperatures.

The broker says It's not everyday that a broker gets a call from someone looking to purchase land for their elephants.

"I've worked with quite a few people who have looked for different properties but that was kind of the icing on the cake there. After talking with carol I could tell how dedicated she was for caring for elephants," said Walter Hatchett, Jon Kohler and Associates

Elephant Aid International is starting the Elephant Refuge North America on 846-acres near Attapulgus.

The non-profit has raised $1 million for the project with a goal of $2.4 million.

Copyright 2016 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Man in FLA hospital after I-75 chase, wreck

    Man in FLA hospital after I-75 chase, wreck

    Monday, March 27 2017 2:09 PM EDT2017-03-27 18:09:27 GMT
    (Source: SPUI-Public-domain-Wikimedia-Commons)(Source: SPUI-Public-domain-Wikimedia-Commons)

    Last Thursday, in the pre-dawn hours, a man led police on a high-speed chase that resulted in a wreck that left him with critical injuries. 

    More >>

    Last Thursday, in the pre-dawn hours, a man led police on a high-speed chase that resulted in a wreck that left him with critical injuries. 

    More >>

  • Will FEMA extend Monday's registration deadline?

    Will FEMA extend Monday's registration deadline?

    Monday, March 27 2017 12:16 PM EDT2017-03-27 16:16:41 GMT

    With less than 7 hours to go before the last FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in South Georgia closes permanently, and the deadline to register with FEMA expires, the staff is seeing a steady flow of people seeking help.  

    More >>

    With less than 7 hours to go before the last FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in South Georgia closes permanently, and the deadline to register with FEMA expires, the staff is seeing a steady flow of people seeking help.  

    More >>

  • Thomas schools increase security after social 'threat'

    Thomas schools increase security after social 'threat'

    Monday, March 27 2017 11:51 AM EDT2017-03-27 15:51:54 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Thomas County School Messenger says that the system beefed up school security today, after a social media threat, that it deemed 'vague and not credible." 

    More >>

    The Thomas County School Messenger says that the system beefed up school security today, after a social media threat, that it deemed 'vague and not credible." 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly