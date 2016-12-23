Police seek out people making robbery threats - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Police seek out people making robbery threats

By WALB News Team
Connect
Police are searching for people making robbery threats (Source: WALB) Police are searching for people making robbery threats (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Police in Albany are searching for the people involved in making threats at a Family Dollar.

Officers say they were called to the 100 block of Cordele Road just after 12 p.m. on Thursday.

The manager of the business says a bald black male, appearing to be in his early 40s, argued at them after having a dispute about payment.

The man then threatened the manager, also referencing a previous robbery before leaving.

The suspect is about six feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sports hoodie, gray sweatpants, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Albany Police at 229-431-2100.

Copyright 2016 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Man in FLA hospital after I-75 chase, wreck

    Man in FLA hospital after I-75 chase, wreck

    Monday, March 27 2017 2:09 PM EDT2017-03-27 18:09:27 GMT
    (Source: SPUI-Public-domain-Wikimedia-Commons)(Source: SPUI-Public-domain-Wikimedia-Commons)

    Last Thursday, in the pre-dawn hours, a man led police on a high-speed chase that resulted in a wreck that left him with critical injuries. 

    More >>

    Last Thursday, in the pre-dawn hours, a man led police on a high-speed chase that resulted in a wreck that left him with critical injuries. 

    More >>

  • Will FEMA extend Monday's registration deadline?

    Will FEMA extend Monday's registration deadline?

    Monday, March 27 2017 12:16 PM EDT2017-03-27 16:16:41 GMT

    With less than 7 hours to go before the last FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in South Georgia closes permanently, and the deadline to register with FEMA expires, the staff is seeing a steady flow of people seeking help.  

    More >>

    With less than 7 hours to go before the last FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in South Georgia closes permanently, and the deadline to register with FEMA expires, the staff is seeing a steady flow of people seeking help.  

    More >>

  • Thomas schools increase security after social 'threat'

    Thomas schools increase security after social 'threat'

    Monday, March 27 2017 11:51 AM EDT2017-03-27 15:51:54 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Thomas County School Messenger says that the system beefed up school security today, after a social media threat, that it deemed 'vague and not credible." 

    More >>

    The Thomas County School Messenger says that the system beefed up school security today, after a social media threat, that it deemed 'vague and not credible." 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly