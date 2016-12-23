Police seek out people making robbery threats

Police in Albany are searching for the people involved in making threats at a Family Dollar.

Officers say they were called to the 100 block of Cordele Road just after 12 p.m. on Thursday.

The manager of the business says a bald black male, appearing to be in his early 40s, argued at them after having a dispute about payment.

The man then threatened the manager, also referencing a previous robbery before leaving.

The suspect is about six feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sports hoodie, gray sweatpants, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Albany Police at 229-431-2100.

