Local pastor gives toys to children in need

For the past five years a Thomasville pastor and his wife spend Christmas Eve giving back to children in their community. (Source:WALB)

For the past five years a Thomasville pastor and his wife spend Christmas Eve giving back to children in their community.

Each year, donations are collected from members of the community.

The couple also purchase gifts themselves.

The gifts are divided up by age range and the children pick out what they want.

"It's awesome, they have a great big smile on their face. Cause some kids wont have gifts this year but some kids will have gifts this year thanks to the donations we get back from the community," said Terry Scott, Councilmember and Pastor.

Everything from bikes to toys was donated this year for the giveaway.

