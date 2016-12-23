Local pastor gives toys to children in need - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Local pastor gives toys to children in need

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
Connect
For the past five years a Thomasville pastor and his wife spend Christmas Eve giving back to children in their community. (Source:WALB) For the past five years a Thomasville pastor and his wife spend Christmas Eve giving back to children in their community. (Source:WALB)
"It's awesome, they have a great big smile on their face. Cause some kids wont have gifts this year but some kids will have gifts this year thanks to the donations we get back from the community," said Terry Scott, Councilmember and Pastor.(Source:WALB) "It's awesome, they have a great big smile on their face. Cause some kids wont have gifts this year but some kids will have gifts this year thanks to the donations we get back from the community," said Terry Scott, Councilmember and Pastor.(Source:WALB)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

For the past five years a Thomasville pastor and his wife spend Christmas Eve giving back to children in their community.

Each year, donations are collected from members of the community.

The couple also purchase gifts themselves.

The gifts are divided up by age range and the children pick out what they want.

"It's awesome, they have a great big smile on their face. Cause some kids wont have gifts this year but some kids will have gifts this year thanks to the donations we get back from the community," said Terry Scott, Councilmember and Pastor.

Everything from bikes to toys was donated this year for the giveaway.

Copyright 2016 WALB.  All rights reserved

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Man in FLA hospital after I-75 chase, wreck

    Man in FLA hospital after I-75 chase, wreck

    Monday, March 27 2017 2:09 PM EDT2017-03-27 18:09:27 GMT
    (Source: SPUI-Public-domain-Wikimedia-Commons)(Source: SPUI-Public-domain-Wikimedia-Commons)

    Last Thursday, in the pre-dawn hours, a man led police on a high-speed chase that resulted in a wreck that left him with critical injuries. 

    More >>

    Last Thursday, in the pre-dawn hours, a man led police on a high-speed chase that resulted in a wreck that left him with critical injuries. 

    More >>

  • Will FEMA extend Monday's registration deadline?

    Will FEMA extend Monday's registration deadline?

    Monday, March 27 2017 12:16 PM EDT2017-03-27 16:16:41 GMT

    With less than 7 hours to go before the last FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in South Georgia closes permanently, and the deadline to register with FEMA expires, the staff is seeing a steady flow of people seeking help.  

    More >>

    With less than 7 hours to go before the last FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in South Georgia closes permanently, and the deadline to register with FEMA expires, the staff is seeing a steady flow of people seeking help.  

    More >>

  • Thomas schools increase security after social 'threat'

    Thomas schools increase security after social 'threat'

    Monday, March 27 2017 11:51 AM EDT2017-03-27 15:51:54 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Thomas County School Messenger says that the system beefed up school security today, after a social media threat, that it deemed 'vague and not credible." 

    More >>

    The Thomas County School Messenger says that the system beefed up school security today, after a social media threat, that it deemed 'vague and not credible." 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly