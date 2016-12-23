Last minute shoppers hit the stores on Friday - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Last minute shoppers hit the stores on Friday

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
Connect
Folks in South Georgia hit the malls and local shops trying to find those last minute gifts. (Source:WALB) Folks in South Georgia hit the malls and local shops trying to find those last minute gifts. (Source:WALB)
"The past few days have been ridiculous," said Sara Rozar, Mimi's Store Manager. (Source:WALB) "The past few days have been ridiculous," said Sara Rozar, Mimi's Store Manager. (Source:WALB)
" We get new customers all the time but this time of year we have the opportunity to expose ourselves to a lot of new faces. We take full advantage of that and we appreciate the new people that come to Thomasville," said Ian Badger, (Source:WALB) " We get new customers all the time but this time of year we have the opportunity to expose ourselves to a lot of new faces. We take full advantage of that and we appreciate the new people that come to Thomasville," said Ian Badger, (Source:WALB)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Folks in South Georgia hit the malls and local shops trying to find those last minute gifts.

Lots of shoppers were in Downtown Thomasville on Friday.

Local shop employees in Downtown Thomasville say they are always prepared for these busy couple of days.

"The past few days have been ridiculous," said Sara Rozar, Mimi's Store Manager.

Especially at Mimi's clothing store,  lots of men came in looking for their significant other. Employees said they are happy to help them!

"Those are the people that need help the most!" said Rozar.

During the holiday season they even get a few new customers walking through the door.

" We get new customers all the time but this time of year we have the opportunity to expose ourselves to a lot of new faces. We take full advantage of that and we appreciate the new people that come to Thomasville," said Ian Badger, General Manager of Sweet Grass Dairy.

Sweet Grass Dairy has received orders from people in 49 different states and are sending out hundred of boxes a day.

"Its pretty wild, the fact that we hit 49 out of 50 states. It says something about the people out a the dairy and Jessica and Jeremy as owners. Also as a company the vision were trying to project upon people," said Badger.

The busy holiday season is something they rely on to keep the doors open.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.   

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Man in FLA hospital after I-75 chase, wreck

    Man in FLA hospital after I-75 chase, wreck

    Monday, March 27 2017 2:09 PM EDT2017-03-27 18:09:27 GMT
    (Source: SPUI-Public-domain-Wikimedia-Commons)(Source: SPUI-Public-domain-Wikimedia-Commons)

    Last Thursday, in the pre-dawn hours, a man led police on a high-speed chase that resulted in a wreck that left him with critical injuries. 

    More >>

    Last Thursday, in the pre-dawn hours, a man led police on a high-speed chase that resulted in a wreck that left him with critical injuries. 

    More >>

  • Will FEMA extend Monday's registration deadline?

    Will FEMA extend Monday's registration deadline?

    Monday, March 27 2017 12:16 PM EDT2017-03-27 16:16:41 GMT

    With less than 7 hours to go before the last FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in South Georgia closes permanently, and the deadline to register with FEMA expires, the staff is seeing a steady flow of people seeking help.  

    More >>

    With less than 7 hours to go before the last FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in South Georgia closes permanently, and the deadline to register with FEMA expires, the staff is seeing a steady flow of people seeking help.  

    More >>

  • Thomas schools increase security after social 'threat'

    Thomas schools increase security after social 'threat'

    Monday, March 27 2017 11:51 AM EDT2017-03-27 15:51:54 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Thomas County School Messenger says that the system beefed up school security today, after a social media threat, that it deemed 'vague and not credible." 

    More >>

    The Thomas County School Messenger says that the system beefed up school security today, after a social media threat, that it deemed 'vague and not credible." 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly