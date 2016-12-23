Last minute shoppers hit the stores on Friday

" We get new customers all the time but this time of year we have the opportunity to expose ourselves to a lot of new faces. We take full advantage of that and we appreciate the new people that come to Thomasville," said Ian Badger, (Source:WALB)

Folks in South Georgia hit the malls and local shops trying to find those last minute gifts.

Lots of shoppers were in Downtown Thomasville on Friday.

Local shop employees in Downtown Thomasville say they are always prepared for these busy couple of days.

"The past few days have been ridiculous," said Sara Rozar, Mimi's Store Manager.

Especially at Mimi's clothing store, lots of men came in looking for their significant other. Employees said they are happy to help them!

"Those are the people that need help the most!" said Rozar.

During the holiday season they even get a few new customers walking through the door.

" We get new customers all the time but this time of year we have the opportunity to expose ourselves to a lot of new faces. We take full advantage of that and we appreciate the new people that come to Thomasville," said Ian Badger, General Manager of Sweet Grass Dairy.

Sweet Grass Dairy has received orders from people in 49 different states and are sending out hundred of boxes a day.

"Its pretty wild, the fact that we hit 49 out of 50 states. It says something about the people out a the dairy and Jessica and Jeremy as owners. Also as a company the vision were trying to project upon people," said Badger.

The busy holiday season is something they rely on to keep the doors open.

