Two arrested on bank forgery charges

Two people have been taken into custody and charged in connection to a bank forgery crime.

Crandin C. McFarlane, 27, and Tyeshia M. Gatson, 31, were both arrested Friday after depositing a fraudulent $78,000 check into SunTrust Bank on Gillionville Road.

According to officials, Gatson transferred $3,500 into a different personal account under her name on Thursday.

With the direction of McFarlane, Gatson withdrew $18,500 cash from the SunTrust Bank on Westover Road and another $5,000 cash from the Gillionville location on Friday.

Gatson and McFarlane then went to the SunTrust Bank on U.S. 19 in Leesburg, where they were stopped by the branch manager who noticed the suspicious activity on Gatson's account.

Albany Police Department and Lee County Sheriff's Office recovered $27,410 in cash from McFarlane after Gatson admitted that he was involved and sitting outside in a cab waiting for her.

Both Gatson and McFarlane are charged with 3rd Degree Felony Forgery.

