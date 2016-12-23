Cop Santa delivers an early Christmas - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Cop Santa delivers an early Christmas

By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Just ahead of Christmas, Santa Cop, Santa's friend in blue, spread joy and toys throughout 3 Valdosta neighborhoods. 

"Santa Claus is here! Merry Christmas!" a voice echoed over the loud speaker. 

The sound of sirens replaced sleigh bells and announced a special visitor in three Valdosta neighborhoods Friday.

"Hey! Santa!" one child exclaimed once he arrived. 

The jolly fellow brought Valdosta Police officers and their families to help give out an early Christmas. 

"I got a tea set!" one child said with a smile.

"I'm trying to bring some Christmas joy to our children," Santa said. 

But he brought joy to more than just the young ones. 

"They're already excited to play with everything," Connie Bellamy said about her 3 boy, "So, I'm grateful and I'm thankful, and appreciate the police department for doing that." 

One son said he liked seeing the officers in the neighborhood. 

"They're protecting the community, but at the same time still giving presents," explained Zaymar Jackson.

For her boys the presents were a hit! 

"I got a tool set!" one yelled. 

But Santa brought her much more than just gifts. This is their first Christmas without their father, he passed away in August.

"So it's a good way for the police officers to step in to help and make their Christmas a reality. So, I appreciate it," said Connie.

And the youngest of the boys had one thing to say, "Thank you police officer!" 

Thank you's that echoed through the neighborhoods as kids and their families unwrapped new toys, smiles, and laughs this holiday season.

Santa and his helpers gave out more than $2,000 worth of toys. 

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.  

