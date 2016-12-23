Darton sign officially replaced - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Darton sign officially replaced

By WALB News Team
Connect
The sign at the original Darton State College has been changed (Source: WALB) The sign at the original Darton State College has been changed (Source: WALB)
The SACSCOC has given its approval for the merge (Source: WALB) The SACSCOC has given its approval for the merge (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany State and Darton College are one step closer to becoming one institution.

The Darton sign has been officially removed and the Albany State sign is up.

MORE: Darton College holds final graduation commencement

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools gave its approval to merge Albany State University and Darton State College earlier this month.

