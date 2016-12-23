Darton sign officially replaced

The SACSCOC has given its approval for the merge (Source: WALB)

The sign at the original Darton State College has been changed (Source: WALB)

Albany State and Darton College are one step closer to becoming one institution.

The Darton sign has been officially removed and the Albany State sign is up.

MORE: Darton College holds final graduation commencement

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools gave its approval to merge Albany State University and Darton State College earlier this month.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.