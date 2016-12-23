Albany Mall open for last minute shoppers

"They can expect a lot of people who are looking for last minute gifts, and probably in a little bit of a panic," said Debra Rowe, Albany Mall Marketing Director. (Source: WALB)

For those very last minute shoppers, there's still time to get your Christmas gifts.

And the Albany Mall will help you out, by staying open Saturday, Christmas Eve, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The mall will have extra staff at the information center to help busy shoppers find their way.

The Challenger League out of Lee county will be at the mall from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. to wrap gifts.

And if you're super pressed for time, Rowe suggests getting an Albany Mall Gift Card for a gift.

