Albany Mall open for last minute shoppers - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany Mall open for last minute shoppers

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Connect
For those very last minute shoppers, there's still time to get your Christmas gifts. (Source: WALB) For those very last minute shoppers, there's still time to get your Christmas gifts. (Source: WALB)
"They can expect a lot of people who are looking for last minute gifts, and probably in a little bit of a panic," said Debra Rowe, Albany Mall Marketing Director. (Source: WALB) "They can expect a lot of people who are looking for last minute gifts, and probably in a little bit of a panic," said Debra Rowe, Albany Mall Marketing Director. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

For those very last minute shoppers, there's still time to get your Christmas gifts. 

And the Albany Mall will help you out, by staying open Saturday, Christmas Eve, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

The mall will have extra staff at the information center to help busy shoppers find their way. 

The Challenger League out of Lee county will be at the mall from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. to wrap gifts.

"They can expect a lot of people who are looking for last minute gifts, and probably in a little bit of a panic," said Debra Rowe, Albany Mall Marketing Director.

 And if you're super pressed for time, Rowe suggests getting an Albany Mall Gift Card for a gift. 

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.  

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Man in FLA hospital after I-75 chase, wreck

    Man in FLA hospital after I-75 chase, wreck

    Monday, March 27 2017 2:09 PM EDT2017-03-27 18:09:27 GMT
    (Source: SPUI-Public-domain-Wikimedia-Commons)(Source: SPUI-Public-domain-Wikimedia-Commons)

    Last Thursday, in the pre-dawn hours, a man led police on a high-speed chase that resulted in a wreck that left him with critical injuries. 

    More >>

    Last Thursday, in the pre-dawn hours, a man led police on a high-speed chase that resulted in a wreck that left him with critical injuries. 

    More >>

  • Will FEMA extend Monday's registration deadline?

    Will FEMA extend Monday's registration deadline?

    Monday, March 27 2017 12:16 PM EDT2017-03-27 16:16:41 GMT

    With less than 7 hours to go before the last FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in South Georgia closes permanently, and the deadline to register with FEMA expires, the staff is seeing a steady flow of people seeking help.  

    More >>

    With less than 7 hours to go before the last FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in South Georgia closes permanently, and the deadline to register with FEMA expires, the staff is seeing a steady flow of people seeking help.  

    More >>

  • Thomas schools increase security after social 'threat'

    Thomas schools increase security after social 'threat'

    Monday, March 27 2017 11:51 AM EDT2017-03-27 15:51:54 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Thomas County School Messenger says that the system beefed up school security today, after a social media threat, that it deemed 'vague and not credible." 

    More >>

    The Thomas County School Messenger says that the system beefed up school security today, after a social media threat, that it deemed 'vague and not credible." 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly