Valdosta church to host Christmas Day of Caring

Last Thursday, in the pre-dawn hours, a man led police on a high-speed chase that resulted in a wreck that left him with critical injuries.More >>
With less than 7 hours to go before the last FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in South Georgia closes permanently, and the deadline to register with FEMA expires, the staff is seeing a steady flow of people seeking help.More >>
The Thomas County School Messenger says that the system beefed up school security today, after a social media threat, that it deemed 'vague and not credible."More >>
Coffee County deputies conducted a traffic stop on 31-year-old John Thomas Highsmith Saturday afternoon just after 3:00 p.m. on the Willacoochee Highway. Highsmith ran through a stop sign, barely avoiding a multi-vehicle collision.More >>
Asian stock markets are trading lower as caution among investors prevail with lingering doubts about the future policy agenda of the new U.S. administration following the health care reform failure.More >>
