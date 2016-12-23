Valdosta church to host Christmas Day of Caring

St. John AME Church will host the second Day of Caring, Sharing, and Giving this year. (Source: WALB)

Some folks in Valdosta will be spending their Christmas helping others.

St. John AME Church will host the second Day of Caring, Sharing, and Giving this year, the first was held on Thanksgiving.

On Christmas Day every one is invited out for a Christmas meal. They will also have toys, presents, and clothes for families.

One organizer said he looks forward to seeing the reactions from families every year.

"Just seeing the joy in the kids eyes. You wake up Christmas morning, you think about your home and you don't have anything, but you come here and your just like family. That Christmas spirit is here," said Eddie Koonce with Kemet Universal, who is co-hosting the event.

The event will start at 10:30 Christmas morning at St. John AME Church, 800 W Magnolia St, Valdosta, GA.

If you would like to volunteer or donate items contact Eddie Koonce at 229-740-1916.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.