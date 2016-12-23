Volunteers continue adorable Christmas tradition for newborns at SGMC

"We get together and we make these beautiful stockings for the babies," said Dianne Belcher, project coordinator. (Source: WALB)

Some folks are celebrating a new life this holiday season, and we're talking about newborn babies.

One Valdosta volunteer group is sending Christmas babies home with some special memories.

A Christmas card lays tucked into a Christmas tradition - stockings.

But these aren't just any stockings.

"We get together and we make these beautiful stockings for the babies," said Dianne Belcher, project coordinator.

These are handmade, completed with hearts and bells and a whole lot of love.

Made big enough to fit some of the biggest Christmas gifts of all.

"What other kind of joy can you have with red Santa Claus hats and a stocking for the baby to fit down into?" asked Belcher.

They're rolled down the hallway, and delivered to every baby born the week of Christmas at South Georgia Medical Center.

Each little one is nestled into a stocking, and given a handmade cap before heading home to celebrate the holidays.

A baby's first Christmas gift, one many hope they will keep forever.

"The babies will be keeping these stockings for years and years to come," said Belcher.

Fourteen ladies with the volunteer auxiliary get together to make the stockings.

They are given out at the hospital every year.

