Local farmers offer Georgia grown holiday gifts - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Local farmers offer Georgia grown holiday gifts

Mark's Melon Patch stays busy during the holiday season while travelers pick up last minute gifts. (Source: WALB) Mark's Melon Patch stays busy during the holiday season while travelers pick up last minute gifts. (Source: WALB)
SASSER, GA (WALB) -

South Georgia farmers want to help you with your last-minute shopping.

Road side farm stands and farmers markets offer locally grown, vegetables and holiday treats. 

Mark's Melon Patch and other roadside stands create special holiday gift baskets that many travels stop to pick up on their way out of town.

Money spent at these local businesses stays in the community and supports the farmer's families.

"I encourage everybody  whenever you possibly can to shop at small, shop local at your local farmers markets and area business and mom and pop stores. It really makes a huge impact on the local community and people you deal with every day, said Owner Mark Daniels.

Mark's Melon Patch is open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas, but will be closed Christmas day.

Copyright 2016 WALB.  All rights reserved.    

