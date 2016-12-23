Early Christmas gift for Georgia farmers

You don't always see green grass in December, but this is the third wettest on record. (Source: WALB)

South Georgia farmers received an early Christmas present this month.

Some areas have seen over ten inches of rain, making this the third wettest of December on record.

This coming after 60 plus days without rain this fall, which had some farmers worried about their irrigation wells drying up.

This month's rain should go a long way into helping replenish the groundwater for next year's growing season.

"It has been a Godsend, it has been a huge relief as far as all of this rain goes. We have hope for next year as far as having water to produce crops, whereas it was looking kind of bleak for next year," said owner Mark Daniels.

Mark says this month's rain has been an answer to many farmer's prayers.

