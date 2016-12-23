Firefighter praised for rescue after Hwy 82 wreck

At least three people are recovering after a crash in Dougherty County, all alive thanks in part to heroic work by an off duty Albany Firefighter.

Dougherty County Police and EMS responded to the accident Friday morning near the intersection of County Line Road and Hwy 82.

Witnesses told police a Mitsubishi SUV carrying three people ran a red light, before hitting a Geo Tracker traveling southbound.

The SUV came to stop upside down in a water filled ditch.

Albany Firefighter Jeremy Bullington was on the way home from work, and saw the crash.

Bullington said a woman was outside the SUV, screaming for help for her baby in the back seat.

Bullington broke the window, and rescued the infant out of the car seat, where water was touching the baby's head, but it was not submerged.

Bullington then pulled the third woman out of the SUV, and the water, giving aid until an ambulance arrived. All three were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the tractor was transported to Phoebe North Campus.

"We don't know exactly why the ran the red light. It could be different reasons. Just negligence, it could be on the cell phone, talking to somebody in the vehicle, but obviously not paying attention to their driving," said Sgt. Lee Reynolds, Dougherty County Police.

Police are still investigating the crash, and Bullington is being praised for his rescue efforts.

