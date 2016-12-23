Thursday's high school basketball scores - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thursday's high school basketball scores

By Jake Wallace, Sports Director
Connect
TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

High school basketball scores from Thursday, December 23, 2016:

BOYS:

Tift Co. 84, Milton 40

Colquitt Co. 74, Tucker 52

McEachern 75, Monroe 43

Brunswick 59, Bainbridge 41

Wayne Co. 68, Cook 64

Clinch Co. 80, Crisp Co. 65

Turner Co. 84, Bacon Co. 49

GIRLS:

P.K. Yonge (FL) 53, Valdosta 45

Pelham 40, Tift Co. 38

Brooks Co. 64, Coffee 55

Thomas Co. Central 65, Turner Co 41

Cairo 62, Chattahoochee Co. 11

Fitzgerald 73, Crisp Co. 38

Brunswick 67, Hawkinsville 48

Copyright 2016 WALB.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly