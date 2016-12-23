Thursday's high school basketball scores

High school basketball scores from Thursday, December 23, 2016:
BOYS:
Tift Co. 84, Milton 40
Colquitt Co. 74, Tucker 52
McEachern 75, Monroe 43
Brunswick 59, Bainbridge 41
Wayne Co. 68, Cook 64
Clinch Co. 80, Crisp Co. 65
Turner Co. 84, Bacon Co. 49
GIRLS:
P.K. Yonge (FL) 53, Valdosta 45
Pelham 40, Tift Co. 38
Brooks Co. 64, Coffee 55
Thomas Co. Central 65, Turner Co 41
Cairo 62, Chattahoochee Co. 11
Fitzgerald 73, Crisp Co. 38
Brunswick 67, Hawkinsville 48
