Students become holiday H.E.R.O.s for Albany seniors

A group of children made some of Albany's older residents happy for the holidays.

students at H.E.R.O.'s Instillment Academy delivered gift baskets to seniors at Pines Personal Care Home.

The baskets were stocked with healthy snacks like fruits, nuts and peppermints.

Organizers said that teaching children to help out their community is one of the main objectives of the group.

"There is a possibility that several of the seniors weren't going to have any type of loved ones come out to show them any type of holiday cheers. So, that's what we did to through the program. Try to help our kids be heroes by helping everyone reach opportunities," said Group Leader Tommie Terrell.

To find out more on how to get your children involved in the 'H.E.R.O.'s' program visit the group's Facebook page.

