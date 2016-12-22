Albany officers dress as panhandlers to catch distracted drivers

Fire Weather Forecast March 27-28, 2017More >>
Students in Calhoun County will be moving into a new school in the next few years. It's all thanks to a state grant and the approval by voters to extend the education penny tax.More >>
The schedule is as follows: Leave Georgia Welcome Center 8 pm Tuesday, March 28 Detour at I-95 Exit #102, Chatham Co. 8:10 pm Turn Right onto US 80 WB 8:20 pm Turn Left onto SR 119 SB 8:45 pm Turn Right onto I-16 WB Ramp 8:55 pm Detour at I-16 Exit #127 Ramp, Bulloch Co. 9:15 pm Turn Right ont...More >>
Last Thursday, in the pre-dawn hours, a man led police on a high-speed chase that resulted in a wreck that left him with critical injuries.More >>
The Thomas County School Messenger says that the system beefed up school security today, after a social media threat, that it deemed 'vague and not credible."More >>
