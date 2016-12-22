Chehaw to hold RC race to help families of fallen Americus officers

Proceeds will benefit the families of both officers (Source:WALB)

The Chehaw RC Club is using its passion for remote control car racing to help the families of officers Jody Smith and Nick Smarr, who were killed in the line of duty two weeks ago in Americus.

The group will host a Forever Heroes Memorial Race in January and give all proceeds to the officers' families.

Competitors from several different states have already expressed interest in the race.

Organizers said that you don't have to be a racer to get involved because there will be other activities taking place throughout the park.

"I just feel like we need to do something that generates community. Something positive," said Organizer Steven Danford.

The event will kick off with practice rounds on Friday January 27, and run through that Sunday.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.