TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic slowed after car flips on Highway 19 in Lee Co.

Traffic has slowed down in Lee Co. after a single vehicle wrecked on Highway 19 near the train tracks close to the bypass.

Officials said that an elderly man was disoriented as he was trying to drive to Americus when he flipped his vehicle over the tracks.

They also reported that he wasn't injured.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area until the wreck is cleared.

