Woman indicted for stealing from employer faces dozens of felony charges

A former employee at an Albany medical practice has been indicted on dozens of felony counts, accused of stealing money from the practice and illegally obtaining prescription drugs.

Lindsay Littleton was indicted on 36 counts of computer theft, two counts of insurance fraud and one count of theft by taking.

Prosecutors said that from August through November 2015, she stole tens of thousands of dollars through the credit card network at Albany Pulmonary Critical Care and used false prescriptions to obtain Oxycodone and other pills.

Authorities recommend businesses have annual audits to prevent employee thefts.

"Checks and balances is the best way to protect and keep everybody. And maybe that will remove the temptation by an employee, to try to do something, knowing there is going to be a check and balance," said Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards.

If convicted, Littleton could face up to ten years in prison for each count of computer theft.

