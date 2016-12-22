Officials warn drivers about zero tolerance for driving impaired

They want people to slow down, buckle up and keep your attention on the road. (Source: WALB)

Georgia law enforcement officers are reminding drivers to stay off the naughty list this holiday season.

They want people to slow down, buckle up and keep your attention on the road.

From 6 p.m. on Friday until 12:00 a.m. on January 3, there will be zero tolerance for drunk and impaired drivers on the road.

One out of every four traffic deaths in Georgia is caused by a drunk or drugged driver.

"Drowsy driving is just as dangerous as drunk driving. If you are nodding and bobbing, you are not paying attention to the road and you are endangering the lives of yourself, the people in your car and the lives of others on the road. We want you to get there and get there safely," explained Director Harris Blackwood with the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

Drivers can find a free ride home by downloading the Drive Sober, Georgia app for free.

The app provides a list of cab companies and other ride services in cities across Georgia.

