Sylvester police search for shoplifting suspect

The Sylvester Police are working to identify a man they say shoplifted a nail gun Thursday morning.

It happened at the Short and Paulk Hardware store on Franklin Street around 9:50 a.m.

Officials say a man picked up a Hitachi Nail Gun and left the store without paying for the item.

If you know this man contact the Sylvester Police Department(229-776-8219) or CrimeSTOPPERS at 229-(436-TIPS).

