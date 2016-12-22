Sylvester police search for shoplifting suspect - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Sylvester police search for shoplifting suspect

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
The Sylvester Police are working to identify a man they say shoplifted a nail gun Thursday morning. (Source: Sylvester Police via surveillance)
SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) -

The Sylvester Police are working to identify a man they say shoplifted a nail gun Thursday morning.

It happened at the Short and Paulk Hardware store on Franklin Street around 9:50 a.m.

Officials say a man picked up a Hitachi Nail Gun and left the store without paying for the item.

If you know this man contact the Sylvester Police Department(229-776-8219) or CrimeSTOPPERS at 229-(436-TIPS).

