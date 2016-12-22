Albany church hands out holiday cheer to families in need - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany church hands out holiday cheer to families in need

By Jim Wallace, Anchor
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

An Albany church gave hundreds of toys to families in need on Wednesday and Thursday.

The toys were handed out at the Cutliff Grove Family Resource Center and were provided by the World Vision Ministry from Perry Texas.

The only requirement the church asked for was the phone number of the receiving family.

"So when we have future opportunities we can contact them. Because we're not just trying to feed them for a day, we want to try to feed for a lifetime. This is a continuing process," explained Cutliff Grove Executive Director Juanita Nixon.

Church leaders said they want to make sure that children in the community feel their love this Christmas.

