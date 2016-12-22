Firefighters urge caution while cooking for the holidays - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Firefighters urge caution while cooking for the holidays

By Jim Wallace, Anchor
Albany Firefighters said they traditionally see an increase in kitchen fires during the Christmas Holidays. (Source: WALB) Albany Firefighters said they traditionally see an increase in kitchen fires during the Christmas Holidays. (Source: WALB)
Rubin Jordan, Asst. Chief of the Albany Fire Department. (Source: WALB) Rubin Jordan, Asst. Chief of the Albany Fire Department. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany Firefighters said they traditionally see an increase in kitchen fires during the Christmas Holidays.

They warn you to use caution when cooking those family meals.

Firefighters said traditionally during the holidays, they'll be called to fight kitchen fires where the homeowners were present, but left food cooking on the stove when distracted.  

They ask cooks to stay in the kitchen, but if they leave to bring a reminder.

"Be aware when you are cooking, always put something in your hand just in case you get a distraction.  Phone call or anything like that, always put a spoon or something in your hand to remind you," said Rubin Jordan, Asst. Chief of the Albany Fire Department.

Firefighters said the holidays usually come with a lot of work for them, and they urge you to use extra caution.

Copyright 2016 WALB.  All rights reserved.   

