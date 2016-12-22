EXCLUSIVE: Fiancée of fallen officer Jody Smith sits down with WALB

Car washes in south Georgia are staying busy as customers try to keep their cars clean of pollen.More >>
After nearly three months with a temporary roof, the Albany Museum of Art is now getting a permanent one. Albany Museum of Art’s Executive Director Paula Williams told WALB News 10 that the building sustained around $3 million worth of damage due to the January storms.More >>
A Dougherty County woman charged with killing her husband and staging it to look like suicide will face a judge Monday. Susan Embert is charged with the murder of her husband Jake Embert that happened back in 2014.More >>
A second man convicted for the murder of a Fitzgerald lottery winner will learn his fate this week. A jury found Wayan Malik Jordan guilty on 14 charges including malice murder, felony murder and armed robbery.More >>
The Albany Police Department said its practices are being rewarded for progressive professional standards. The department announced it has earned reaccreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).More >>
