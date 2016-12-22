Exhibits revealed after fatal officer involved shooting civil grand jury

The report showed what Officer Derrick Williams was stabbed with - a piece of jagged glass. (Source: Dougherty County Clerk of Courts)

The Grand Jury decided Officer Derrick Williams was justified when he shot and killed Robert Brown.

The transcript of the civil grand jury hearing is still being transcribed and won't be available until after Christmas. But Thursday, the exhibits jurors saw were revealed.

The Dougherty County Clerk of Courts released the GBI's Investigation Report power point. The report showed what Officer Derrick Williams was stabbed with - a piece of jagged glass.

The agent testified that Brown's blood was on the glass.

Officer Williams did not testify during Tuesday's hearing, but his two hour taped interview the day of the shooting was played for the Grand Jury.

Albany Police Officer Dedra Mack, who witnessed the shooting, did testify in person.

"All the witnesses that were present at the scene were brought to the Grand Jury. They heard from all the witnesses. They saw the exhibits. They saw what the circumstances were," said Dougherty District Attorney Greg Edwards.

The Grand Jury saw Robert Lee Brown's body, and the bullet wound in his back and bloody hand.

They also saw the furniture that Investigators said Brown threw into the street, and his ransacked house.

Brown's family said he had mental issues, and was not on his medication.

The Grand Jury was told that the entire incident lasted only seconds. The grand jury discussed the testimony and exhibits for about a half hour before reaching their decision.

"And this is what the intent was, to make sure that a body looked at everything and made a decision about whether the officer's acts were justified or not justified," said Edwards.

The D.A. said giving all this information to the community as soon as possible is important to keep trust in the police force and city officials.

There have been no marches or protests in Albany since the decision was announced, and the D.A. said officials have received no complaints from any groups.

Brown's family has filed a notice they plan to sue the city and Officer Williams.

Albany Police Chief, Michael Persley released a statement following the decision:

The loss of any life is a tragic incident for a family and a community to endure. On December 21, 2016, A Dougherty County grand jury had the challenging task of reviewing and examining the evidence presented in this case by Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office. And it was the decision of the grand jury, to recommend no charges be filed. The mission of the Albany Police Department is to develop our personnel to provide quality law enforcement services in an efficient manner that keeps the public trust while maintaining order in our community. Incidents like this raise awareness about mental health. The Albany Police Department fully understands this concern and how mental health has and will impact the lives of everyone in the community. Therefore, it is the department’s goal to remain committed to continuing training for both sworn and civilian personnel on Crisis Intervention.

