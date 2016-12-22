Piano students spread holiday cheer - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Piano students spread holiday cheer

By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
A group of piano students and their instructor played for bank visitors (Source: WALB) A group of piano students and their instructor played for bank visitors (Source: WALB)
Piano music filled Citizens Bank in Adel Thursday. (Source: WALB) Piano music filled Citizens Bank in Adel Thursday. (Source: WALB)
Instructor Renae Cassity (Source: WALB) Instructor Renae Cassity (Source: WALB)
ADEL, GA (WALB) -

Piano music filled Citizens Bank in Adel Thursday. 

A group of piano students and their instructor played for bank visitors, and the bank set up a Christmas display. 

Instructor Renae Cassity said it was a great way to give her students confidence and spread holiday cheer. 

"I just wanted to come and help my piano students get out and be able to affect someone else's life," said Cassity, "That's what it's all about."

Cassity hopes to bring her piano students out to play around the holidays every year in the future. 

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

