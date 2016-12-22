AFD issues a warning about vacant houses - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

AFD issues a warning about vacant houses

By Jim Wallace, Anchor
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany Firefighters are asking the community to watch vacant homes in their neighborhood over the Christmas holidays.  They are worried about fires in the houses.

Just after midnight Thursday morning, firefighters were called to a home in the 600 block of Johnny Williams Road.  About half the home was in flames when they arrived.

Because there were cars outside, firefighters were concerned someone was in the house. But after putting out the flames, they found it empty.

"Later on it was discovered that the house was a vacant house.  And it had a red tag on it.  No power.  So at this time it's under investigation," said Asst. Albany Fire Chief Rubin Jordan.

The house is owned by a family who lives out of town.   

Firefighters say if you suspect vagrants are using empty houses in your area, you should call law enforcement and let them check it out.

