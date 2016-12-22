Valdosta, Lowndes could head to court in the new year

The service delivery strategy outlines a plan of how the cities and county will provide services to assure folks don't pay for duplicated services. (Source: WALB)

The city of Valdosta and Lowndes County could begin the new year in court.

At the first city council meeting in January, members will vote on whether to ask a judge to get involved in the service delivery standoff with Lowndes County.

The service delivery strategy outlines a plan of how the cities and county will provide services to assure folks don't pay for duplicated services.

City officials want the County to extend the current deal so they can apply for state funding.

Funding was lost after the cities and county couldn't reach an agreement by the October 31st deadline.

The county maintains extending the current agreement just extends the problem.

"They've not been willing to change their stance. They originally said everything was good that was done in 2008, and we don't agree with that. We don't think that's the case," said Valdosta Mayor John Gayle.

"There's not one single issue that's being asked to be added to the SDS agreement at this point and time that's any different than anything that's in their now," maintained Lowndes County Commission Chairman Slaughter.

City and county leaders have been negotiating the agreement since May.

